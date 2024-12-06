Holocene Advisors LP Buys 38,880 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Enovis worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 28.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENOV shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

