Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $264.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.46.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 59.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

