Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

