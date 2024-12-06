Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,120 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 49.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Synopsys by 46.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $515.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

