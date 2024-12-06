Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at $61,423,762.40. This represents a 26.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.54, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.