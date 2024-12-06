Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.93.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $415.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $229.07 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

