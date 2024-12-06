Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Watsco by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 2,128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 195.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $523.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.16 and its 200 day moving average is $489.27. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

