HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 36,739 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:BBJP opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

