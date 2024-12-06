HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 39,588 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.13 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

