HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.78 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $28,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

