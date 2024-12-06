HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.24 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $24,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.70. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

