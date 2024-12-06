HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $24,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

