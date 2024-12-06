HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 43,207 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 758,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $35,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.