HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 20,469 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 7,560.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

