Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

NYSE:HPE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.04. 23,945,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,179,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

