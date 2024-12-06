Head to Head Review: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get City alerts:

Profitability

This table compares City and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 31.18% 16.60% 1.83% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 14.66% 13.65% 0.73%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

City has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for City and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 4 0 0 2.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

City presently has a consensus price target of $119.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.57%. Given City’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. City pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $341.89 million 5.61 $114.36 million $7.79 16.74 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $16.45 billion N/A $2.74 billion $0.66 8.15

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than City. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; amortized home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts, as well as owner-occupied real estate and construction, land development, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, and group and health insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. In addition, the company offers financial services, that includes asset management, transactional banking, corporate finance, financing, markets, trade finance, market information and research services to large corporations; cash management solutions; and various corporate banking services to small and medium-sized companies and large corporates, as well as private banking services. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.