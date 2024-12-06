Head to Head Analysis: Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -7.81% -5.81% -4.65% Mastech Digital -1.16% 6.59% 5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 0.74 $1.31 million ($0.03) -18.33 Mastech Digital $201.10 million 0.89 -$7.14 million ($0.19) -80.68

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Mastech Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharma-Bio Serv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

