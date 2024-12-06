H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 227.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

