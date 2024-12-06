HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 282.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

TARA stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $55,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,065. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

