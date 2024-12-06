HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of ARWR Q1 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

