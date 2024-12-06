HC Wainwright Expects Lower Earnings for Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RLAY. Oppenheimer downgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $716.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $18,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6,659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,819,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,554,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.