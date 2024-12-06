Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock. Halma traded as high as GBX 2,773 ($35.38) and last traded at GBX 2,773 ($35.38), with a volume of 1297623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,741 ($34.98).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,450 ($31.26) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,587.50 ($33.02).

Get Halma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halma Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.79), for a total value of £1,324,000 ($1,689,421.97). 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,869.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,565.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,538.47.

Halma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,098.59%.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.