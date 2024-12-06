Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $25.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.60. The stock had a trading volume of 630,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,829. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,257.22, a P/E/G ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $209.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

