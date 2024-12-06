GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GSK has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.92.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in GSK by 6.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $5,775,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in GSK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 7.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

