Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) CEO Buys $248,821.32 in Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Meeks bought 377,002 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,978.70. The trade was a 21.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Up 17.9 %

GWAV opened at $0.87 on Friday. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.