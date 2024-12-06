Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. The trade was a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,022.85. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.