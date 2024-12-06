GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. 231,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,027,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

The stock has a market cap of $522.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 55.21% and a negative return on equity of 459.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,759,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 81.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,536,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,350 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,873,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

