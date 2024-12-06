Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Get Grab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Grab Stock Down 1.3 %

Grab stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $166,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $57,696,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Grab by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671,388 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.