Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $32.77. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 959 shares.
Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.
About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.