Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $32.77. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 959 shares.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

