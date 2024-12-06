Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.22 and traded as high as $36.90. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 9,039 shares trading hands.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.