Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.22 and traded as high as $36.90. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 9,039 shares trading hands.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
