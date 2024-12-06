Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $146.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after buying an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,278,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

