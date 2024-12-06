GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.630-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $753.0 million-$754.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.0 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. 4,756,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,180. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.