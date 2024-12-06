Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.70.

GEI stock opened at C$25.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.42 and a 52-week high of C$26.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

