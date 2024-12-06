Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.92 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

