Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 329,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 479,005 shares.The stock last traded at $2.84 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Getty Images Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $116,133.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,897.61. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,471,144.52. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,269,927 shares of company stock worth $10,739,630. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

