Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 130.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after buying an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,779,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,025,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 284,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,545.60. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.