General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,580 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 13.6% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE GE opened at $173.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

