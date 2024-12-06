Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 548284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £95.36 million, a PE ratio of -815.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.43.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

