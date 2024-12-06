Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 500 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $20,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,890. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strattec Security alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Strattec Security stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $8,100.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Strattec Security stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $7,742.00.

Strattec Security Trading Down 2.8 %

Strattec Security stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 96.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.