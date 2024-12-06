FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Issued By Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at C$67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 490 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$31,355.10. Insiders purchased a total of 5,390 shares of company stock valued at $346,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.13%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

