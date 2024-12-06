FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Watchtower Advisors LP

Watchtower Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 185.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 9.5% of Watchtower Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Watchtower Advisors LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,583.34 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $177.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.