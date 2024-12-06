FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 283.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $660.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

