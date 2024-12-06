Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) Senior Officer Buys C$13,750.00 in Stock

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Da Re purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

Frontier Lithium stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.35. Frontier Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.21.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

