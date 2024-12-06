Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) Senior Officer Buys C$13,750.00 in Stock

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Da Re purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.35. Frontier Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.21.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
