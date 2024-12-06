Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.90. Approximately 4,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.
Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58.
About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust
Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.
