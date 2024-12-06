Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FTCO stock opened at 5.30 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.88.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

