Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after acquiring an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after acquiring an additional 636,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

