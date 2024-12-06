Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Ford Motor by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

