Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

