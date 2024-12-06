Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of FL stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Foot Locker
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.