Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Insider Sells $433,131.59 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,906. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

