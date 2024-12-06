Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (BATS:BTCZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (BATS:BTCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS BTCZ opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38.

