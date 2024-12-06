Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (BATS:BTCZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (BATS:BTCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS BTCZ opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (BATS:BTCZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.